Ashade reveals two prominent politicians, who won guber & Senatorial elections under Labour Party

According to a news that was published by the Punch paper online this morning, it was reported that the Chairman of the Labour Party, LP, in Ogun State, Mr Michael Ashade, has revealed two prominent Nigerian politicians who won their governorship and senatorial elections under the Labour Party, before they defected.

When he was told that a chieftain of the party, Banji Omotosho, who has been expelled since 2019, described the Labour Party as a failed platform, that does not have any governor or senator on its platform, and while Ashade was responding to this, he said that those things are not news anymore.

He said, “Those things are not news. Has not the Labour Party produced a governor before ? We had a governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko from Ondo State, who contested and won two terms as a governor on that platform. Also the current deputy senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege after won his senatorial election in 2015 on the Labour Party platform, before he defected to the All Progressives Congress. We are not denying that we have not produced a president before, but we have won other seats. Those are realities and nobody should deceive others.”

