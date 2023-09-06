NEWS

Asari Dokubo’s boys threaten trouble if presidential tribunal sacks Tinubu

Joner
PRO-TINUBU GROUP AT COURT OF APPEAL COMPLEX

Ex-Niger Delta militant Asari Dokubo’s boys have threatened to cause problems should the presidential election petition tribunal sack President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday.

Peoples Gazette reported how youth dressed in black and red attire branded with the ex-militant’s name, an ally of Mr Tinubu, arrived at the court early Wednesday, holding placards, singing, and dancing.

In an interview with The Gazette, one of the protesters, Ogele Commander, said the tribunal should use “their wisdom” to ensure Mr Tinubu is not sacked.

“That’s why we tell the tribunal to use their wisdom. Don’t divide Nigeria. Others should wait for their tenure,” Mr Commander said.

When asked what the group would do should the tribunal ruling go against the incumbent president, Mr Commander said, “That’s their longer throat. They want to divide Nigeria. We want them to use their office to create peace. If they say they will cause problems, we will give them problem.”

He added, “If they don’t want peace for Tinubu to rule, we’ll give them what they want,” he added, gesticulating with a walkie-talkie in his hand right. 

On different occasions, Mr Dokubo, who was recently hosted in the Presidential Villa by Mr Tinubu, had led the group to the tribunal in solidarity with Mr Tinubu. 

On Monday, the tribunal fixed September 6 for ruling on petitions challenging the victory of Mr Tinubu.

Atiku Abubakar (Peoples Democratic Party) and Peter Obi (Labour Party), both candidates in the last presidential poll, are claiming to be the legitimate winner of the election instead of Mr Tinubu.

Mr Abubakar polled 6.9 million votes, and Mr Obi had 6.1 million votes in the election. 

Mahmood Yakubu-led Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Mr Tinubu the winner on March 1. 

Failure to garner a 25 per cent vote in the Federal Capital Territory and his past forfeiture of money linked to drug trafficking, amongst others, are grounds the opposition candidates are challenging Mr Tinubu’s victory.

