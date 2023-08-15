Asari-Dokubo: Tinubu Bars N’Delta Ex-agitators From Aso Rock

There are strong indications, according to a report that appeared in the Leadership paper online this morning, that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has forbidden all former Niger Delta militant leaders from visiting him at the presidential villa in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

According to Leadership paper, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has recently rejected demands from prominent militant leaders and ethnic militias from the oil-rich area for courtesy visits to the presidential house.

According to information obtained, the choice was made during a June 16 visit by Alhaji Mujarhedeen Asari-Dokubo, the former head of the Niger Delta Peoples Volunteer Force (NDPVF), to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The reason the president ceased their visits to him was disclosed by a presidential insider who talked on the topic on the condition of anonymity.

While the insider was speaking, he said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was upset that all of Asari-Dokubo’s verbal attacks and terrorist operations in the Niger Delta were afterwards connected to him following their meeting in June.

The source said that Asari-Dokubo “took on the Armed Forces as he stepped out of the Presidential Villa, accusing its personnel of being neck-deep in economic sabotage, particularly crude oil theft and vandalism of oil equipment in the Niger Delta region.”

According to the source, President Bola Tinubu was humiliated and astonished by this claim, particularly because Dokubo made the startling discovery just before leaving his place of business.

