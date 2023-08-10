NEWS

Asari Dokubo Thinking of Igbo Properties That Will Be Abandoned and He Will Inherit – Dr. Chike Obidigbo

Amidst recent tensions within the Igbo community, an influential voice has emerged in the form of Dr. Chike Obidigbo, a former gubernatorial candidate from Anambra State and an esteemed industrialist. Responding to the provocative declarations of former Niger Delta militant leader Asari Dokubo, Dr. Obidigbo in an interview with a national daily, THE SUN, presented a thought-provoking challenge.

Dokubo had reportedly called for Ndigbo to have the autonomy to decide their ongoing coexistence within Nigeria. Rather than immediately disregarding Dokubo’s remarks, Dr. Obidigbo posed the pivotal question of whether Dokubo truly stands behind his cause or is predominantly motivated by self-interest, potentially involving the inheritance of abandoned Igbo properties.

Dr. Obidigbo challenged Dokubo to gather one million signatures in support of his objective, remarking, “Asari Dokubo may be thinking of the Igbo properties that will be declared abandoned and the number of such he will inherit. Even at that, he will be encouraged to go ahead to collect one million signatures for the sack of Ndigbo and her neighbors from Nigeria.”

