Asari Dokubo Reveals Unseen Efforts to Safeguard Tinubu’s Inauguration.

A well-known leader of the Ijaw nation and former militant, Asari Dokubo, openly disclosed how he transported a group of individuals to Abuja in order to ensure the successful inauguration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a live video on his official Twitter account, Dokubo emphasized that his support for Tinubu was not motivated by personal gain or a desire for a contract.

He explained that he had been one of the driving forces behind Tinubu’s decision to run for president, forming support groups for him and urging him to enter the race.

Dokubo expressed his irritation at rumors suggesting that he was seeking a contract. He reiterated his unwavering support for Tinubu, stating that he had put all his faith in him and had even taken 500 men to Abuja to protect Tinubu’s inauguration from potential interference by military personnel.

Neither Tinubu nor the security agencies were aware of this operation, as it was carried out covertly in smaller units.

