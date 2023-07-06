Asari Dokubo Reacts After Gunmen Enforcing Sit-At-Home Order Attack Enugu Primary School

In the midday hours of today, Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo went live on Facebook and reacted to a trending video in which Some gun-wielding hoodlums reportedly enforcing the purported one-week sit-at-home in Enugu State attacked a yet-to-be-identified primary school, flogging pupils and their teachers for disobeying their order.

Asari Dokubo Condemned the Actions of the gunmen, adding that this was one of the reasons why Igbos in the diaspora have refused to return home.

Asari Dokubo said, “This is not good. One man has invaded Enugu State and decided to disrupt the common man’s business and harm children and women. This is why it’s not good to give some people power because they will use it anyhow. I am in Saudi Arabia now, and when I come back, they will hear from me.”

