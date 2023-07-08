Asari Dokubo: I Am Against Nyesom Wike Becoming A Minister in Bola Tinubu’s Administration

Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo, took to Facebook for a live session, where he discussed the potential scenario of Nyesom Wike, the previous governor of Rivers State, being appointed as a minister in the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Administration.

He asserted in the video that, I am against nyesom wike becoming a minister in Bola Tinubu’s administration, as I believe it would not benefit Tinubu’s government, I must acknowledge the fact that, Wike showed immense support for Tinubu during the elections. If Tinubu decides to reward Wike with a ministerial role, despite my objections, then I accept that as the reality.

He further asserted that, Wike took significant risks and went all-in during the elections, unlike some individuals who hedged their bets. Therefore, if the President believes that Wike can be managed, and contribute positively to the country’s welfare, I am compelled to respect Tinubu’s stance, due to Wike’s unwavering support for him throughout the elections.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO (Start the video From 56 min: 58 sec) thanks.

Please like and share your thoughts in the comment section below. Thanks.

Cianosieme (

)