Asari Dokubo Breaks Silence After Nyesom Wike’s Name Appeared On President Tinubu’s Ministerial List

After Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers, was named to President Bola Tinubu’s list of ministers, Kalabari Kingdom’s Alhaji Asari Dokubo finally responded in a recent interview on YouTube.

Asari Dokubo asserts, “If the President arrived at this list by evaluating the candidates based on their prior experiences, I would utterly disagree with him on Wike’s nomination. In the South-South, Rivers State has the highest budgetary allocation of any State, according to the recently released poverty index. So the success of a government is determined by flyovers? Visit Rivers State to see the misery there.

But based on his behaviour during the election, his nomination seems appropriate to me only in that context. However, the people of Nigeria who love their country, are patriotic, and are passionate about moving the country forward rather than backward are what we truly need.

