NEWS

As You Continue To Fight For Your Independence, Our Support Will Not Waver -US To Ukraine

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 35 mins ago
0 319 1 minute read

As Ukraine celebrates her 32nd Independence Day, the United States of America has again, reiterated their support for Ukraine, saying “our support will not waver”.

This was disclosed by Antony John Blinken, an American government official serving as the 71st United States secretary of state.

Ukraine’s 32nd Independence Day, celebrated on August 24th, marks another significant milestone in the nation’s history. With a rich cultural heritage and a resilient spirit, Ukraine has navigated decades of challenges since gaining sovereignty in 1991. The day is a tribute to the sacrifices made by its citizens and their dedication to preserving national identity.

Reacting Twitter, Secretary Anthony Blinken commended Ukraine for her resilience, determination and loyalty over the years. “As Ukraine celebrates 32 years as an independent state, we commend your resilience, determination, and loyalty to your beautiful country. As you continue to fight for your independence, our support will not waver”, Secretary Anthony Blinken disclosed.

World-Religion (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 35 mins ago
0 319 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines:Reps panel asks Tinubu to release Nnamdi unconditionally, Tinubu Hails Zulum At 54

2 mins ago

Food Palliatives: Tinubu asks Nigerians to vote out non-performing governors

7 mins ago

Jonathan’s 30% Women In Cabinet Is Far Better Than What We Are Getting From Tinubu Today’ – Fatima Saleh

12 mins ago

I Fell From A 3-Storey Building, My Jaw Was Open & I Thought Of Dropping Out Of School” Broda Shaggi

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button