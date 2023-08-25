As You Continue To Fight For Your Independence, Our Support Will Not Waver -US To Ukraine

As Ukraine celebrates her 32nd Independence Day, the United States of America has again, reiterated their support for Ukraine, saying “our support will not waver”.

This was disclosed by Antony John Blinken, an American government official serving as the 71st United States secretary of state.

Ukraine’s 32nd Independence Day, celebrated on August 24th, marks another significant milestone in the nation’s history. With a rich cultural heritage and a resilient spirit, Ukraine has navigated decades of challenges since gaining sovereignty in 1991. The day is a tribute to the sacrifices made by its citizens and their dedication to preserving national identity.

Reacting Twitter, Secretary Anthony Blinken commended Ukraine for her resilience, determination and loyalty over the years. “As Ukraine celebrates 32 years as an independent state, we commend your resilience, determination, and loyalty to your beautiful country. As you continue to fight for your independence, our support will not waver”, Secretary Anthony Blinken disclosed.

