As We Were Hiding In Trans-Amadi, The Assassins Who Dressed In Police Uniforms Drove Pass Us -Sekibo

Insecurity has been one of the major threats Nigerians are facing nowadays. Even though the Buhari-led administration has been putting everything in place to make sure that normalcy returns to every region of the country, some bad people in Nigeria are still causing havocs in some region of the country. The South-South remains threatened by militancy, kidnapping and environmental agitation. However, while some people are so unfortunate to scrape through these insecurities, some Nigerians were so fortunate to escape from the dens of these perpetrators.

The Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, Abiye Sekibo, has narrated how he narrowly escaped an assassination attempt by some unknown gunmen who dressed in police uniforms while he was on transit in the Trans-Amadi area of Port Harcourt, the State capital. Sekibo who spoke to newsmen about the incident noted that the it was on Thursday night that he escaped from being killed by the whiskers.

While speaking about how the incident occurred, the former minister of transport narrated that he received a distress call from an unknown number that the PDP presidential campaign rally venue was on fire and immediately he took three policemen to go check if it was true or not. On getting there, Sekibo further narrated that he saw some gunmen dressed in police uniforms watch as the equipments burnt down and immediately the assassins saw him, they started shooting sporadically and some of their stray bullets hit his car. He continued by saying that he quickly instructed his driver to drive as fast as possible and they gunmen followed them and they kept shooting at them until one of the tyres got hit by the bullet.

Additionally, Sekibo revealed that he was peeping to see those who were following them and he saw that there were driving the vehicles of the Rivers policemen who were guarding the government house and when the driver was finding it difficult to control the vehicle, he told him to stop at Oando Filling Station at Trans-Amadi. Sekibo revealed that they hid there until the assassins lost their ways and drove pass them. “As we were hiding in Trans-Amadi, the assassins who dressed in police uniforms drove pass us,” Sekibo narrated.

“And these Police Hilux vehicles, five in number, drove past us heading towards Ada-George. So, this is what our state has been reduced to. So, this governor who said he is giving us a place to use cannot stand us preparing another site for a rally that he doesn’t want to hold. He sent policemen attached to him to go and destroy equipments that are clearing the place. As I speak to you now, he has barricaded the place with Government House Police, to make sure that pressmen don’t gain access to the site,” he added.

Nevertheless, the Rivers State Police Command Spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko who confirmed the attack noted that normalcy has been restored to the environment and investigation is ongoing to arrest the perpetrators.

