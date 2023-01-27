As Their Biggest Enemy, If They Had Anything Against Me, They Would Have Dragged Me Everywhere—Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

﻿ As the tussle for the presidential seat gets harder between the major candidates, the former governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of the Labour Party, during a talk session, called out his opposition parties, the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), saying they can’t hold him down because if he had defaulted in any manner they would have tromped him.

He made this statement while reacting to an interview where he was asked about the business he had in the United Kingdom (UK) while he was the governor of Anambra State.

According to him, “When I became governor in 2006, I had a business in the UK, but now I have sold everything; you cannot go there and see N1, but if you see it, take it; if not, then let me go. But, what I’m trying to say is that, if APC and PDP had anything against me as their biggest enemy, which I am, they would have taken me everywhere, but now they have nothing to hold against me.

Video Credit: Twitter

Dhanielblog (

)