As The Glory Of All Lands, Bayelsa State Didn’t Disappoint, I Commed The Zeal- Atiku Abubakar

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

His Excellency the presidential candidate of the peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has taken to his social media page and revealed that the people of Bayelsa state didn’t disappoint him by turning up in mass for the just concluded presidential campaign rally of the peoples democratic party which was held in the state.

According to the statement from the official Facebook page of the former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, and I quote, “As the Glory of all lands, Bayelsa didn’t disappoint. Bayelsans turned up for the PDP as a show of unbridled support and belief in our plan to recover Nigeria. I commend the Zeal I and say a big thank you.

While in Bayelsa state, the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar held a meeting with the council of traditional rulers before proceeding to attend his presidential campaign rally which was attended by the host Governor Diri and other PDP stakeholders in the state.

oLatest (

)