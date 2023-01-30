NEWS

As The Election Is Approaching, You Are Not Supposed To Tag A Tribe As Betraying Or Mutinying—Ortom

According to Vanguard News reports, it was reported that Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has cautioned Nigerians against unguarded and inflammatory statements over security issues in the country.

Vanguard News also reported that the governor, according to his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, sounded the warning Monday in Lafia during his condolence visit to his Nasarawa State counterpart, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, over the death of his son, Hassan Sule.

According to one of his statements, Governor Samuel Ortom also said that “as the election is approaching, you are not supposed to tag a tribe as betraying or mutinying.”

“I am using this medium to implore Nigerians to avoid hate speech towards another tribe, i.e., words that can stir up violence, civil unrest, and pandemonium.”

“We should therefore see ourselves as one and endeavor to express our minds by coming out in masses to vote for the candidate of our choice in the upcoming general election.” He said

