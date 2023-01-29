As Soon As Tinubu Became APC Candidate, He Threatened To Make Life Difficult For Buhari – Aniagwu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Following the recent comments made by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, stating that some people in high places are trying to stop his presidential bid through the introduction of the new naira notes and fuel scarcity, the Commissioner of Information, Charles Aniagwu, has come out to blast Bola Tinubu for threaning Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Charles Aniagwu, immediately after Bola Tinubu emerged as the presidential candidate of APC, the first thing he did was to threaten to make life difficult for president Muhammadu Buhari.

Charles Aniagwu disclosed that Bola Tinubu told Buhari that he will pay him back by ensuring that he will keep president Muhammadu Buhari waiting. Charles Aniagwu went on to say that Bola Tinubu told Buhari that he has been the one who always waits for him, but now that he has emerged as the presidential candidate of APC, he will make sure that he makes Buhari to wait for him.

Charles Aniagwu disclosed that in extension, Bola Tinubu threatened to make life difficult for president Muhammadu Buhari if he becomes the president of Nigeria. Charles Aniagwu also accused Bola Tinubu of saying that the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is working against him emerging as the president of Nigeria.

