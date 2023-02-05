As Pressure Mounts, Former British Prime Minister Truss Criticizes Sunak Policies.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Liz Truss, a former British prime minister, criticized Rishi Sunak’s “detrimental” tax policies on Sunday as the latter was under attack from a different predecessor, Boris Johnson, for his Ukraine policy.

When Truss took office in September, he quickly started to enact a dramatic tax-cutting plan.

She was forced to resign after only 44 days, giving her the nation’s shortest-serving leader in history as a result of her policies, which alarmed the markets and threatened to collapse the pension sector.

She said that the strong economic establishment brought her down in her first intervention after being fired, and that her replacement Sunak erred by rejecting all of her tax-cutting proposals.

She attributed Sunak’s decision to raise company tax from 19 to 25 percent to the strength of economic orthodoxy and its influence on the market, and claimed that it was economically damaging.

She wrote: “I am not claiming to be responsible in what transpired, but basically, a very powerful economic establishment, coupled with a lack of political backing, did not allow me a genuine chance to accomplish my programs.”

The IMF, which at the time criticized Truss’ massive tax cuts, dealt Sunak a blow this week when it forecast that the UK will be the only G7 nation to see negative growth in 2023, attributing this in part to the UK’s tighter fiscal and monetary policies.

Even though the markets have stabilized, Sunak is languishing in the polls as the nation’s cost-of-living crisis continues, Sunak has only been in office for 100 days.

Pressure from various groups within Sunak’s own party has intensified due to the resurgence of Truss and the increasingly prominent role played by Boris Johnson in efforts to win further military backing for Ukraine.

