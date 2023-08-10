As Of Today, One Dollar Is Now 1k, It Will Get Worse If Mr President Doesn’t Do Something – Chuks Ohuegbe

As Nigerians continue to grapple with the harsh economic effects of the recent policies implemented by the Bola Tinubu administration, veteran journalist, and public affairs analyst, Chuks Ohuegbe has warned that the free fall of the Naira against the Dollar will continue unless the President steps in to stop it.

While reacting to a report by The DAILY TRUST indicating that one Dollar has now risen to 1000 Naira in the nation’s parallel market, Ohuegbe, who is the Director of Publications at the Pilot paper, warned that the national currency will continue its free fall unless something drastic is done to stop it.

According to him, a comparison between Nigeria’s currency and that of the Benin Republic shows that the Naira is fast losing value.

He said; “As we speak now, our economy is in the doldrums. As of today, it is now one thousand Naira to one US Dollar. In case you don’t know, the CFA in Benin Republic now has more value than our Naira. Back in 2003, 1000 CFA was equivalent to one Naira. Today, the CFA is higher than the Naira. And it will get worse if Mr. President doesn’t do something.

For the President and his team, it is about time they sit down and do meaningful things that will affect the ordinary Nigerian through policies and actions. At the end of the day, what did the President depose to? The oath he deposed to, was to defend the soil, territory, and interest of every Nigerian.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 1:12:25).

