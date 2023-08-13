‘As long as we are United, we will be unstoppable’ – AY says as he steps out with his wife, Mabel

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Actor, Producer, Director, Comedian, Content Creator and Brand Influencer Richard Ayodeji Makun known professionally as AY took to social media to dish out a lovely photo of himself alongside his beautiful wife, Mabel Makun.

The talented comedian shared the photo on his Official Instagram Page today being Sunday the 13th day of August, 2023 and he revealed in the caption that as long as they are united, continue to show love, invest in humanity and lead with their values, they will be unstoppable.

He revealed that God has consistently stepped into different situations with them and he takes them upon himself and walks through with them.

“As long as we are united, and as long as we continue to show love, invest in humanity, and lead with our values, we will be unstoppable. God has consistently stepped into different situations with us and he takes them upon himself and walks through them with us”, AY wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react.

In the above photo, the talented comedian could be clearly spotted alongside his beautiful wife, Mabel Makun and they look absolutely amazing together. Recall that a couple of weeks ago, AY’s Multi Million Naira Mansion was completely burnt to the ground by fire and the comedian still haven’t fully recovered from that. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from fans, viewers and followers.

