According to a Twitter user @Bethel_Anun quoted Liberia President, George Weah as saying, “As long as ECOWAS continues to allow fraudulent declaration of election result and intermittent manipulation of justice, and judiciary, there will always be military coup in Africa.” It will be practically impossible to condemn military dictatorship without first condemning institutional coups and manipulation, he had noted. Concerning democracy in Africa, he maintained that democratic institutions have been subjected to different levels of threats by desperate politicians without any intervention from ECOWAS.

He said the authority of states and governments in the West African region should fight for the interest of mass. And any time there’s manipulation in the judicial system, they should also talk in the defense of the African citizens; by so doing, politicians will be devoid from engaging in institutional coups and mismanagement of public funds, thereby preventing military intervention.

Recall that ECOWAS has placed breathtaking economic sanctions on the Niger Republic for a successfully planned coup d’etat that ousted President Mohammed Bazoum from office. They also maintained that if the coupist failed to reverse their actions within 7 days, there would be a military inversion. Quoting George Wear well, he advised African leaders to fight injustices surrounding political institutions in the region and allow corrupt politicians to gain access to elective office through election rigging, voter apathy, mass poverty, and vote buying during polls.

FlashUpdate2 (

)