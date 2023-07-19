As long as BAT was sworn in by the constitution, he can be removed by the constitution – Demola Olarewaju

In response to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s remarks on the nullification of the presidential election based on the 25% FCT votes, a recent statement has surfaced from Atiku Abubakar’s aide, Demola Olarewaju. He took to his social media handle and expressed his opinion that if Tinubu assumes the presidency through constitutional means, he can similarly be removed following the same constitutional processes.

Demola further emphasized that any threats of anarchy made by Tinubu after a court verdict would hold little significance. He quoted his original statement, which he released through his official Twitter account, stating, “As long as Bola Tinubu was sworn-in by the Constitution, he can be removed by the Constitution – it’s as simple as that. The resort to blackmail and threats of anarchy will amount to nothing once a judgement is delivered.”

This recent development adds to the ongoing discussions surrounding Tinubu’s potential presidential bid and the implications of the nullification of the election results based on the FCT votes. Demola’s assertion underscores the importance of adhering to the constitutional framework in both assuming and potentially removing a president from office.

It appears that Demola Olarewaju is challenging Tinubu to govern with respect for the rule of law and democratic processes. He suggests that any attempts to destabilize the country through threats or coercion would be futile in the face of a legitimate court judgment.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, these statements from prominent figures within the Nigerian political sphere indicate the high stakes and tensions surrounding the upcoming presidential elections and the potential consequences of the court’s decisions.

While the screen capture of Demola’s Twitter post has been shared widely, it remains to be seen how the public and other political actors will react to his remarks. As the nation awaits the court’s verdict and the unfolding of events, the conversation on social media and other platforms will undoubtedly play a significant role in shaping public opinion and political discourse.

