As I’m Talking To You, 6 Of My Biological Children Are Memorizing The Whole Qur’an– Asari Dokubo

The former Niger Delta militant leader, Alhaji Asari Dokubo, has revealed that six biological children, are currently memorizing the Qur’an, which is the Islamic holy book. Asari Dokubo made this revelation during a live video his Facebook page, while questioning the use of whether owning a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) would be of value to him.

Photo credit: Premium Times.

Asari Dokubo said: “What is PhD? I don’t need it, I don’t want it, I will never work for it. I give my children the opportunity to whatever they want to become. Some of my children opted that they wanted to go and play basketball, go and play basketball. Some of my children said they want to wrestle, go and wrestle. Some of my children said they want to read and memorize the Qur’an, they are memorizing the Qur’an.

“As I’m talking to you, six of my biological children are memorizing the whole Qur’an. My son tells me that he wants to shoot gun, and I said okay, train. Can your PhD make this? [Asari Dokubo shows a pen, a water bottle and a remote control]. So what is your PhD meant for apart from ego”.

You can watch the video here (16:27 minutes).

Reubed (

)