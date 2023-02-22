As I Was Praying, My Spiritual Father Told Me That Obi Will Win This Election- Samuel Ortom.

With less than a week to what political observers have predicted to be the most keenly contested presidential elections in the nation’s checkered democratic history, Samuel Ortom who is famouly known as the governor of state has recently broken silence on what his spiritual father told him about Obi.

﻿

In a recent video making around on several social media platforms, the governor made a revelation during an executive meeting with some stakeholders. In the meeting, he revealed what his spiritual father told him about the former governor of Anambra State.

According to him, he said, “as I was praying, one of my spiritual told me something. He said look, Obi will win the election. And he added, that God does not want Obi to be an Igbo president but a Nigerian president.”

This triggered lots of reaction among Nigerians, especially those supporting candidates from the opposition parties. Joining these individuals, how would you react to this update? Do you agree that Obi will win his coming election? Don’t hesitate to share and pen down your opinions in the comment section below.

Content created and supplied by: Victormiles2005 (via 50minds

News )

#Praying #Spiritual #Father #Told #Obi #Win #Election #Samuel #OrtomAs I Was Praying, My Spiritual Father Told Me That Obi Will Win This Election- Samuel Ortom. Publish on 2023-02-22 10:59:07