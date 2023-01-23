As Governor, Obi Was Calling Me To Negotiate Price Of Rooms At Transcorp Hotel – Valentine Ozigbo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the race for the presidency continues to occupy the front burner of public discourse ahead of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria, Labour Party chieftain, Valentine Ozigbo has come out to explain why the country needs a candidate like Peter Obi to help manage its resources.

Speaking during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Focus Nigeria’ on Monday morning, Ozigbo, who is a former PDP governorship candidate in Anambra State, dismissed notions that Obi is a stingy person, adding that the Labour party candidate is not only generous when the need arises, but is also very frugal with available resources.

To buttress his point, Ozigbo went on to narrate how as a serving governor of Anambra several years ago, Obi used to call him to negotiate the price of rooms at the prestigious Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja where he (Ozigbo) was Managing Director at the time.

“Many years ago, I was the MD of Transcorp Hotels PLC, he was the governor of Anambra State. He was the only governor that would call me to talk about his rates in the hotel. He called to negotiate his hotel rates. He would tell me “you know I don’t stay in your type of hotel but because of you”, it was because I told him that whatever rates these other smaller hotels were offering him we would also offer.

Peter Obi is frugal. He doesn’t condone waste. Where he needs to spend, he spends, where needs to empower others, he does so. This man is probably one of the most generous Nigerians I have ever met. There are several things he does. You know how you suddenly realize that the biggest donor in this campaign journey has been Peter Obi all along because he does it anonymously? That’s the kind of human being he is. He is extremely generous when he has to be. But he is allergic to waste. And this is the kind of person Nigeria needs the most today. Because Nigeria is actually rich but we are just wasteful. We are not understanding our priorities and allow people to steal our common resources. This is the only person among all the 18 candidates that if he gets there, I am certain that Nigeria’s money will be openly and properly accounted for and used for the right reasons.”

You can watch Valentine Ozigbo’s remarks on AIT below:

SOURCE: YouTube.

FranklySpeaking123 (

)