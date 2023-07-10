As Gov, There Was No Time That I Didn’t Celebrate BAT’s Birthday On The Pages Of Newspapers- Fayose

Ex governor of Ekiti state, Peter Ayodele Fayose has stated that while he was at the centre of affairs as the governor of Ekiti state, there was no time that he didn’t celebrate the birthday of the new president of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

According to a report on PUNCH NEWSPAPERS, the ex Ekiti state governor was speaking about Tinubu when he made the statement. He said during the period, he wasn’t considering their party differences and he was always celebrating him on the pages of newspapers. He said that he has never hidden his position on Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

He said he was doing all of those things when he never knew that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu would become the president of Nigeria

He said as Ekiti state governor then, one of the messages he passed then was that Asiwaju would remain their leader in the South West for long

