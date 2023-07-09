As God Has Revealed To Me, Your Tomorrow Shall Be Alright-Pastor Adeboye Reveals To Members.

The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor E.A. Adeboye in a recent video on YouTube page shared a message with the public.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “Our God knows the end from the beginning. On this note, even if you begin to pray with the confidence that the one you are crying to already knows that you will be praying at a particular period in your life. And the answer had already been made available. Speaking further he said ” It is like a president or governor declaring a road open. Before he can say he is cutting the tape, the road would have been constructed, and tested and it is no longer a new thing. On this note, that is why I have a good news for somebody here today that as God has revealed to me, your tomorrow shall be alright.

Speaking further he said “It will be alright because God already knows the end from the beginning. Isaiah 46:10 says “Declaring the end from the beginning, and from ancient times the things that are not yet done, saying, My counsel shall stand, and I will do all my pleasure: Calling a ravenous bird from the east, the man that executeth my counsel from a far country: yea, I have spoken it, I will also bring it to pass; I have purposed it, I will also do it.

Watch The Youtube Video Here.

Fast forward Youtube Video From 56 minutes 30 seconds.

Dyoungmon (

)