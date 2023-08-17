As FCT Minister, Wike Can Replicate What He Did As Rivers Governor In Abuja – Richard Mnenga

Richard Mnenga has praised the decision, calling the former Rivers Governor the best candidate for the position, amid the ongoing public outcry that has accompanied the appointment of former Rivers Governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) strongman Nyesom Wike as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In an interview with Africa Independent Television’s “Democracy Today” programme, Mnenga, who ran for the APC’s gubernatorial ticket in Benue back in 2022, claimed that Wike’s appointment would be extremely beneficial for Abuja and insisted that his outstanding performance during his eight-year term as governor of Rivers could be replicated in the FCT.

Well, it depends on what led President Bola Tinubu to choose to nominate him (Wike), he said. But since he has a keen eye for development, what he accomplished in Rivers as governor can be repeated in the FCT. He developed a lot of highways and flyovers, and I think Abuja may benefit from his work in the same way.

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 44:01).

