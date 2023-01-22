As Buhari has, no president has killed innocent herdsmen – Gumi.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The President is frequently criticized for his complicity. They assert that he is sectional and does not intend to harm noble Muslims, particularly Fulani. Do you agree with that?

Oh, the opposite is true. It is simply an incorrect perception. Buhari is the only president who has actually murdered innocent herdsmen in the forest. Innocent men, women, and children are all killed in all of these bombardments.

It began under Jonathan’s administration. I can assure you that the majority of them are reacting to the excessive use of the military. Their kids were scattered and moved around. This is what took place and continues to take place. They are only responding. I was also able to sit down with them and listen to their complaints.

However, we did not have anything when we emerged, and nobody was even trying to listen to us. Even the media is unresponsive.

The media was extremely hostile. The government was hostile, as you stated in the BBC interview. We were accused of attempting to promote these individuals when we entered. Imagine the Ansaru people behind the train attack; eight of their children were later incarcerated, as we discovered later.

So, regardless of your criminal bent, what does that have to do with your children? Thus, we encourage them to engage in illegal activities.

Are you saying that the best way to deal with someone who takes up arms against the FG is to negotiate and open channels of communication?

Yes, as they have complaints. They are expressing their discontent with something. So, get together and look into how to solve their issue.

In the second part of the interview on Sunday, Gumi says that only Christians are afraid of Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, calls IPOB members destroyers, and discusses how he made connections with criminals.

