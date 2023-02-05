As APC Chances Are Shaking, LP Cannot Win In Calabar & Ebonyi State Governorship Election-Ayodele

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It is no more news that the 2023 Cross River Calabar, and Ebonyi State gubernatorial election will take place on 11 March 2023, to elect the Governor of the aforementioned State. As regards the above, The founder and General Overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, in a recent video on Tiktok shared what he saw regarding the Governorship election.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “As APC Chances Are Shaking, LP Cannot Win In Calabar And Ebonyi State Governorship Election. Meaning that the PDP has a high chance of winning. Speaking further he said ” In the Ogun state governorship election, APC may have it. Because the chance for PDP to win the election is shaking. Therefore, the intending Governor should bring himself down to the Earth to structure and re-strategize himself properly to be able to get it right. Because as it is now, PDP chance is shaking in Ogun state.

Speaking further he said “I want the audience to take note of every message from us. As every one of them will be coming to pass. You may also counter my opinion. But that is none of my business. All I assure you is to keep marking records of the messages from God as the prophecies will be coming to pass one after the other.

Speaking lastly he said ” In Benue state Governorship election PDP will win. This is the message from the throne of God.

Watch Tiktok Video Here.

A short clip video.

Dyoungmon (

)