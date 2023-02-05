As APC Chances Are Shaking, LP Cannot Win In Calabar & Ebonyi State Governorship Election—Ayodele

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It is no longer a surprise that the election to choose the governor of the aforementioned States of Cross River, Calabar, and Ebonyi would be held on March 11, 2023. Regarding the aforementioned, Primate Elijah Ayodele, the founder and general overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, recently described what he observed regarding the governorship election in a video on Tiktok.

The cleric allegedly said during his speech “In Calabar and Ebonyi State Governorship Elections, LP Cannot Win As APC Chances Are Shaking. Thus, there is a good possibility that the PDP will prevail. He went on to say further “APC could prevail in the race for governor of Ogun State. due to the PDP’s uncertain chances of winning the election. In order to properly arrange and re-plan his or her strategy and be able to make the right decision, the intended Governor should descend to Earth. Considering how things stand right now, Ogun state’s PDP chances are shaky.

He went on to say further “Every message we convey should be remembered by the audience. In light of the fact that they will all be realized. You’re free to disagree with what I say. I have no interest in that, though. All I can promise is to continue taking notes on God’s messages as they come true one after another in the predictions.

He added, “PDP will prevail in the election for governor of Benue state. The word from God’s throne is expressed in this way.

