As an insider in the PDP, I’ll continue to expose Atiku, I’ll provide details of some things- Kazeem Afegbua

Kazeem Afegbua, a member of the Tinubu/Shettima campaign team, has revealed that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, is so desperate to win the 2023 election. According to him, the PDP candidate is putting together a strategy to make sure that 3 billion naira is disbursed around the country in order to buy votes.

He maintained that as a PDP insider that he’s aware of the 25 billion naira which were being generated to support his vote-buying across the country. Ifeanyi Okowa, he alleged, got a 120 billion naira loan for this reason with only three months left in his term as Delta State’s governor.

“How can a governor get up in the morning and, before you can say Jack Robinson, have he taken out a loan for 120 billion naira when he still has three months left in his term as governor?” he questioned. They have established a 205 billion dollar budget for the purpose of holding this election.

Atiku is particularly interested in making sure that every state receives at least 3 billion in regards to buying votes. As a PDP insider, I’ll keep providing details of some of these things all the time and bringing them to light. Whatever method they choose to use, I will continue to expose them.

