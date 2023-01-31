As An Individual, Tinubu Has Tried But The Capacity To Lead This Country Is Not Found In Him-Ossai

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Delta State Governor Special Assistant on Media Mr. Ossai Success has said that the presidential candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC) has tried as a governor but the capacity to lead this country is not found in him. According to him, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu doesn’t have what it takes to lead Nigeria.

In his own words, Ossai Success said “At this stage of our nation where the country is collapsing under APC, we need a prepared, experienced, and sound Nigerian whose antecedents are meaningful to the people of Nigeria to lead us as President

Further speaking, the special assistant said “As an individual, Tinubu has tried but the mental capacity to lead this country is not found in him unlike his opposition party”

Source: The Vanguard Newspaper

