As A Yoruba Man, BAT Deserves To Be Accorded Respect; I Never Knew He Would Be President—Fayose

During an interview with Channels Television, Ayo Fayose, the former governor of Ekiti state, stated that President Tinubu deserves to be accorded necessary respect as a Yoruba man, pointing out that he never knew that Tinubu would be president. He further stated that when the APC was playing games, he stood up to remind Buhari that Asiwaju was instrumental when he was running for presidency.

He added that he wouldn’t have identified with president Tinubu if he was not someone that can be seen with. He further stated that he openly supported Tinubu because he believe he would perform well as a president.

According to him, “When the APC was playing games, I stood up to remind president Buhari that Asiwaju was instrumental largely to your coming as president of Nigeria. As a yoruba man, he deserves to be accorded necessary respect. And I want to tell you again, in 2021, I said all the shenanigans against Tinubu, those behind it will be defeated. I never knew he would be president of Nigeria. When he got back from the knee surgery trip that he went for, I openly, during the day went to welcome him to Nigeria. Let me equally tell you, I have counted the cost before I took those actions. If Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not an example to identify with, somebody like me will not identify with him.”

Video Credit: Arise (0:10)

