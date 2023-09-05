“As A Single Mother Is Either You’re A Responsible Mother Or A Slay Queen” Yetunde Bakare Says

NEWS

Yoruba movie actress, Yetunde Bakare has used her new post on social media to reveal what single mothers who are not from rich families are facing. She disclosed that either single mothers become responsible mothers or slay queens if they are not from rich families.

She also made it known that single mothers become hustlers or slay queens if they do not come from a rich family. It is true that single women go through a lot, and most of them are the ones struggling to provide for themselves.

In her statement, she said, “As a single mother, either you are a responsible mother or a slay queen. You have got to choose one if you are not from a rich family.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent and versatility in movies, which have helped her achieve more fame.

