As A Parent I’m Disappointed With FG, They’re Behaving Like Nothing Happened To Those Corpers -Ette

Emmanuel Ette, a parent of one of the 8 kidnapped National Youth Corp members has come out to say that he is disappointed with the way the Federal government have handled the situation, following the reported kidnapping of 8 NYSC members enroute to Zamfara.

According to Emmanuel Ette who appeared in an interview on Channels television this morning, the security agencies and those incharge of the NYSC have not reacted in a way that shows they are concerned about the wellbeing of the kidnapped corpers.

In his own words as seen on Channels television this morning…

“It’s very devastating and as a parent, I am very disappointed with the federal government, they’re behaving like nothing happened to those corpers. No one is talking about or asking questions about the kidnapped corp members since this incident happened. Security agencies are not caring, NYSC leaders have shown no concerns. Every activity is going on and I keep on asking, is this the type of government we want?

Speaking further, Ette said that he expects a certain level of commitment from the Director General of the NYSC since these corpers embarked on that journey, based on the invitation of the NYSC.

In his own words…

“NYSC invited these corpers out of their homes and if anything happens, I am expecting some level of commitment from the DG of the NYSC. Nobody cares to discuss with the parents and after reporting it on the news, everyone went away. We are here and we have no communication with our children.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 47:00

