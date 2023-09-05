As A Parent I’m Disappointed With FG, They’re Behaving Like Nothing Happened To Those Corpers’ -Ette

Emmanuel Ette, a parent of one of the eight kidnapped National Youth Corps members, expressed his disappointment with the federal government’s handling of the situation. The kidnapping of the NYSC members occurred while they were en route to Zamfara.

Ette, during an interview in a video (47:00) on Channels Television, conveyed his frustration, stating that neither the security agencies nor the NYSC authorities have responded in a manner that demonstrates concern for the kidnapped corps members’ well-being.

In his words, “I find it very devastating, and as a parent, I am profoundly disappointed with the federal government’s response. It seems they are behaving as though nothing has happened to these corps members. No one is addressing or inquiring about the kidnapped corps members since this incident occurred. The security agencies appear indifferent, and NYSC leaders have shown no signs of concern. Life continues as usual, and I find myself wondering if this is the kind of government we desire.”

Ette further emphasized that, considering these corps members embarked on their journey upon the NYSC’s invitation, he expects a certain level of commitment from the Director General of the NYSC.

He continued, “The NYSC invited these corps members away from their homes, and if anything were to happen, I would anticipate a higher level of commitment from the NYSC’s Director General. Yet, there has been no communication with us parents. After the incident was reported in the news, it appears that everyone simply moved on, leaving us here without any updates on our children.”

