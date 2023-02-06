NEWS

As A Nollywood Actor, I Will Develop The Entertainment Industry. Peter Obi Replies El-Rufai

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 39 mins ago
0 342 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As A Nollywood Actor, I Will Develop The Entertainment Industry. Peter Obi Replies El-Rufai

Former Governor of Anambra State and Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has reacted to the statement made by the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, who had earlier said that he should concentrate on Nollywood, instead of running for the presidency.

In his reply, Mr. Obi maintained he would rather work hard to improve Nollywood and the entertainment industry if elected president, and called on Nigerian actors to support him since Governor El-Rufai tagged him as one.

However, he described the entertainment industry as one of the engines that will develop the country.

It will be recalled that the El- Rufai had while featuring on a TVC programme last week dismissed the chances of Mr. Obi winning the forthcoming presidential election.

Mallam El-Rufai further claimed Mr. Obi is polling in the Christian enclaves in the North, adding that he doesn’t have 25 percent in more than 16 states and cannot win the election.

Below is the captured screenshot of the post;

Source: Twitter // DAILY POST

Kindly share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Content created and supplied by: Newsbulletin.com (via 50minds
News )

#Nollywood #Actor #Develop #Entertainment #Industry #Peter #Obi #Replies #ElRufaiAs A Nollywood Actor, I Will Develop The Entertainment Industry. Peter Obi Replies El-Rufai Publish on 2023-02-06 10:14:20



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 39 mins ago
0 342 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

New Naira: It’s Not Your Business If Polls Are Conducted In A Corrupt Manner – Oshiomhole Blasts Emefiele

2 mins ago

Emefiele is fighting back for failure in securing APC presidential ticket – Ganduje

2 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Naira Redesign Is Senseless, Emefiele Deceived Buhari–Oshiomhole; Buhari Has Subdued Boko Haram—Buratai

10 mins ago

Today’s Headlines:Taraba APC Sacks Chairman; Senator Aliyu Abdullahi Says Atiku, Obi Not Threats To APC

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button