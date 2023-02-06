This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As A Nollywood Actor, I Will Develop The Entertainment Industry. Peter Obi Replies El-Rufai

Former Governor of Anambra State and Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has reacted to the statement made by the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, who had earlier said that he should concentrate on Nollywood, instead of running for the presidency.

In his reply, Mr. Obi maintained he would rather work hard to improve Nollywood and the entertainment industry if elected president, and called on Nigerian actors to support him since Governor El-Rufai tagged him as one.

However, he described the entertainment industry as one of the engines that will develop the country.

It will be recalled that the El- Rufai had while featuring on a TVC programme last week dismissed the chances of Mr. Obi winning the forthcoming presidential election.

Mallam El-Rufai further claimed Mr. Obi is polling in the Christian enclaves in the North, adding that he doesn’t have 25 percent in more than 16 states and cannot win the election.

