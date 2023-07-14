As A Man You Have The Power To Walk Out Of Your Marriage. But You Don’t Have The Authority-Oluoma.

Fr. Oluoma Chinenye John is a priest of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Nigeria. He is an anointed Preacher, Teacher, Counselor, and Musician.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “Another instance I want to give you about how women are special is in the case of Angel Gabriel and Mary and the case of Angel Gabriel and Zechariah. When the angel went to meet Mary, he told her that she will conceive and bear a Son. Knowing fully well she was a virgin. Now, The Logical question to ask is “How can this be? Should Mary who is yet to get married to Joseph start cohabitating? The angel told her that the power of the Holy Spirit will fill her.

Speaking further he said ” But when it comes to the case of Zechariah and Elizabeth, they both have been together as husband and wife over the years. When the angel said to Zechariah, your wife will conceive and bear a child. Zechariah then asked “How can this be? Because he knew he has been meeting with the wife for over years. Instead of the angel telling him how? he slammed Zechariah. This is to tell you that women are very special creatures in the sight of God.

Speaking lastly he said ” So many men haven’t gotten a breakthrough because of the dead relationship they have with their wives. And of course, As A Man You Have The Power To Walk Out Of Your Marriage. But You Don’t Have The Authority. It is the church that will declare when an abusive marriage will end.

