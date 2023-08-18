As a lawyer I can say we never had this level of legal challenge in our presidential election- Sam Amadi

Sam Amadi, director, Abuja School of Social and political theory, said that as a lawyer, he can say that we have never had this level of legal challenge in our presidential election.

Sam Amadi made the statement in an interview with AIT during the Kakaaki program when he was airing his view on the ministerial portfolios that President Tinubu assigned.

Sam Amadi said that President Tinubu in the ministerial portfolio that he gave, he brought some quality people, he gave Examples of Wale Edun, Bosun, Professor Pate and other people who are doing well in their professional fields and people who have beautiful accomplishments. He said similarly, President Tinubu brought some governors who have ‘no’ integrity, incompetent and all. He said some in the list are even unknown but they made it probably because they know somebody.

Sam Amadi then said that what he sees is a team that is looking in a confused manner, whereby some are good while some are just there because of politics, which he said is not good enough at a time like this.

“Let’s not forget that this government is facing a very serious legal challenge. As a lawyer, I can say we have never had this kind of legal challenge ever in our presidential election.”

