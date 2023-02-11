As a governor, I left behind money that no governor in the history of Nigeria has left- Obi claims

As the Presidential election is fast approaching, candidates from various political parties are soliciting support from Nigerians. According to reports, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter paid the Emir of Damaturu, Shehu Hashimi a visit ahead of the February election. It was gathered that the former governor of Anambra state spoke on the need for Nigerians to avoid voting based on religion, tribe, and ethnicity. Obi also spoke on the issue of insecurity ravaging the country, noting that the country needs a leader who will protect the lives of its citizens.

Obi explained that every Nigerian is suffering today irrespective of their tribe or religion. The former Governor of Anambra state boasted about the amount of money he left behind as a Governor, noting that he and Datti have created wealth as entrepreneurs.

Part of his statement goes: “For Nigeria to work again, we must stop the stealing of public funds. As a governor, I left behind money that no governor in the history of Nigeria has left. This is what we want to do to Nigeria if elected, to create wealth as entrepreneurs.”

What can you say about the statements of Peter Obi?

