As a Father, I Hereby Request a Discussion With Simon Ekpa And His Group -Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu

According to THE SUN newspaper, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the foremost Igbo socio-cultural organization, has vehemently opposed any form of sit-at-home actions in Igboland.

Simon Ekpa and Ohanaeze President, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, condemned the recent call for sit-at-home in the South East by Finland-based Simon Ekpa, the factional leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Iwuanyanwu criticized such orders for inflicting immense hardships on the people in the region. He cordially invited Ekpa and his group members to engage in a roundtable discussion, expressing deep concern that their actions have hindered efforts to attract investors to the area.

Lamenting the situation in the southeast, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo leader said: “I, Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide hereby directs that: The sit-at-home in Igbo-land should be discountenanced. I therefore urge all the sons and daughters of Igbo-land to go about their lawful businesses.

“As a father, I hereby request Mr. Simon Ekpa and his group for a discussion and an opportunity to air their grievances.

“I urge the security operatives to exercise the highest degree of prudence in the discharge of their official duties to avoid further loss of innocent lives in Igbo-land.”

Furthermore, Iwuanyanwu extended heartfelt sympathy to the families who have endured the loss of loved ones and properties during these unfortunate events.

