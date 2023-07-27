Arteta Plans To Reduce Arsenal Squad For Transfer Window

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed his desire to reduce the size of the club’s squad ahead of the transfer window. In a press conference, he stated that the current 30-man squad is unsustainable and that the club must make some moves in the market.

He went on to explain that “we are ready, we are prepared” to make the necessary changes. Arteta also said that the club is well aware of the high demands of the Premier League and that they have to be “extremely efficient” in order to compete.

With the transfer window open, Arsenal is likely to make some moves to trim down the squad and bring in some new faces. The club has already been linked with moves for several players including Kudus.

It will be interesting to see how Arsenal’s transfer activity pans out in the coming weeks. There is no doubt that Arteta and the club are keen to make the necessary adjustments to the squad in order to improve their performance.

