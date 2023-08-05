Arsenal’s Full Community Shield Record

Arsenal, a storied club with a rich history of success, their full record in the Community Shield is a testament to their dominance and pedigree.

The Community Shield, often regarded as the curtain-raiser for the English football season, is a highly anticipated match between the winners of the Premier League and the FA Cup.

Full Record

1930/31: beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1

1931/32: beat West Bromwich Albion 1-0

1933/34: beat Everton 3-0

1934/35: beat Manchester City 4-0

1935/36: beaten by Sheffield Wednesday 1-0

1936/37: beaten by Sunderland 1-2

1938/39: beat Preston North End 2-1

1948/49: beat Manchester United 4-3

1953/54: beat Blackpool 3-1

1979/80: beaten by Liverpool 1-3

1989/90: beaten by Liverpool 0-1

1991/92: drew with Tottenham Hotspur 0-0 (shared)

1993/94: beaten by Manchester United on pens (aet: after 1-1)

1998/99: beat Manchester United 3-0

1999/00: beat Manchester United 2-1

2002/03: beat Liverpool 1-0

2003/04: beaten by Manchester United on pens (aet: after 1-1)

2004/05: beat Manchester United 3-1

2005/06: beaten by Chelsea 1-2

2014/15: beat Manchester City 3-0

2015/16: beat Chelsea 1-0

2017/18: beat Chelsea 4-1 on pens (aet: after 1-1)

2020/21: beat Liverpool 5-4 on pens (after 1-1)

With numerous victories and a consistent presence in the competition, Arsenal’s record in the Community Shield showcases their ability to rise to the occasion and assert their supremacy in English football.

