Arsenal’s Full Community Shield Record
Arsenal, a storied club with a rich history of success, their full record in the Community Shield is a testament to their dominance and pedigree.
The Community Shield, often regarded as the curtain-raiser for the English football season, is a highly anticipated match between the winners of the Premier League and the FA Cup.
Full Record
1930/31: beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1
1931/32: beat West Bromwich Albion 1-0
1933/34: beat Everton 3-0
1934/35: beat Manchester City 4-0
1935/36: beaten by Sheffield Wednesday 1-0
1936/37: beaten by Sunderland 1-2
1938/39: beat Preston North End 2-1
1948/49: beat Manchester United 4-3
1953/54: beat Blackpool 3-1
1979/80: beaten by Liverpool 1-3
1989/90: beaten by Liverpool 0-1
1991/92: drew with Tottenham Hotspur 0-0 (shared)
1993/94: beaten by Manchester United on pens (aet: after 1-1)
1998/99: beat Manchester United 3-0
1999/00: beat Manchester United 2-1
2002/03: beat Liverpool 1-0
2003/04: beaten by Manchester United on pens (aet: after 1-1)
2004/05: beat Manchester United 3-1
2005/06: beaten by Chelsea 1-2
2014/15: beat Manchester City 3-0
2015/16: beat Chelsea 1-0
2017/18: beat Chelsea 4-1 on pens (aet: after 1-1)
2020/21: beat Liverpool 5-4 on pens (after 1-1)
With numerous victories and a consistent presence in the competition, Arsenal’s record in the Community Shield showcases their ability to rise to the occasion and assert their supremacy in English football.
