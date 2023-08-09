After clinching the Community Shield trophy, Arteta and his men will be hoping to continue striving for more titles this season as they kick start the 2023-24 campaign this month.

Here are Arsenal’s first 7 matches this season and their previous results with these teams:

12TH AUGUST – NOTTINGHAM FOREST (HOME)

The Gunners will face Nottingham Forest away from home in their first game of the season and the last time both teams faced each other, the game ended in a 1-0 defeat against Arsenal.

21ST AUGUST – CRYSTAL PALACE (AWAY)

Arteta and his men will then travel for their first away game of the season against Crystal Palace and the last time both teams locked horns against each other, the game ended in a 4-1 win for the Gunners.

26TH AUGUST – FULHAM (HOME)

The Gunners will switch their attention to the game against Fulham. The last time both teams met each other, the game ended 3-0 win for Arsenal.

3RD SEPTEMBER – MANCHESTER UNITED (HOME)

Arsenal will then face Ten Hag’s men in their next league game. The last result between both teams ended in a 2-0 win for Manchester United.

16TH SEPTEMBER – EVERTON (AWAY)

Arteta’s men next game will see them face Everton away from home and the last meeting between both sides ended in a 4-0 win for the Gunners.

24TH SEPTEMBER – TOTTENHAM (HOME)

Arsenal’s next game will be against Tottenham and the last time both teams faced each other, the game ended in a 2-0 win for Arteta’s men.

30TH SEPTEMBER – BOURNEMOUTH (AWAY)

The Gunners will travel to Bournemouth for their next league game. The last meeting between both sides ended in a 3-2 win for Arsenal.

Maxonarts (

)