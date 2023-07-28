Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest: How Arsenal May Lineup After Signing Declan Rice, Havertz And Timber

After securing the signings of Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice, Arsenal fans are buzzing with anticipation for their team’s first EPL match against Nottingham Forest. The trio’s arrival brings fresh tactical possibilities for the Gunners, prompting speculation on how they may set up their formation.

With Havertz adding creativity and versatility to the midfield, Arsenal’s manager could opt for an attacking 4-2-3-1 formation. Havertz could feature as the central attacking midfielder, flanked by agile wingers, while Timber and Rice strengthen the central defensive duo. This would enable Odegaard to focus on his playmaking abilities alongside Rice in a double-pivot role.

Alternatively, the Gunners might experiment with a 3-4-3 formation, utilizing Timber as a central defender alongside two other center-backs. This would provide additional defensive stability while allowing Havertz and the wingers more freedom to exploit spaces up front.

Whatever formation the manager chooses, Arsenal’s newfound depth and quality promise an exciting season for fans and a formidable challenge for their EPL opponents.

