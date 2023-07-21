Arsenal vs. Manchester United: Team News And Possible Lineups

Arsenal and Manchester United will play in a huge matchup on Saturday night at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium in what is being referred to as a “friendly.” The Gunners started their trip to North America on Wednesday by thrashing the MLS All-Stars 5-0, while the Red Devils most recently overcame Lyon 1-0 in Edinburgh.

The outcome of Saturday’s featured game may very well depend on how many of Manchester United’s better-known players are permitted to return, but if Wednesday’s game is any indicator, Arsenal’s illustrious players are already getting along with their new additions. Arteta will probably alter, but the depth of the Arsenal team’s roster is becoming commendable.

Arsenal’s possible starting lineup:

Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Timber, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Balogun, Martinelli

Manchester United’s possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Williams; Van de Beek, Hannibal, Mount; Sancho, Martial, Diallo

The fact that Trossard, who had also sustained an injury in Arsenal’s victory over Nurnberg, had to be replaced after 56 minutes due to a knee ailment, infuriated Arteta’s entire crop. Although Trossard’s injury was downplayed by Arteta during the game, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Belgian leave the field, potentially giving Havertz or £105 million player Declan Rice their first starts for Arsenal.

Due to a toe injury, Reiss Nelson will be missing for the next two weeks; however, Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe have already joined the team and might make a difference.

Manchester United brought a group of very inexperienced players to Edinburgh, but Ten Hag has welcomed Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, and Christian Eriksen back into the fold for their trip to the United States. Midfielder Fred is currently away due to a personal matter, and Rhys Bennett and Tyrell Malacia are both out injured once more. However, Dean Henderson has unexpectedly traveled, despite rumors of a potential permanent transfer to Nottingham Forest.

Van van Beek might very well have played his way into the starting lineup, regardless of whether any of Manchester United’s internationals are deemed fit enough for starting roles.

