Arsenal v Nott Forest: Three key battles that will determine the outcome of the game

The Greatest Show on Earth returns this weekend as Arsenal kicks off their 2023/24 Premier League season against Nottingham Forest at home.

Our season opener could rekindle some cross-city animosity from late last season, when a poor 1-0 away loss helped Forest seal their top-flight position and effectively ended Arsenal’s title hopes.

But a lot has changed for Arsenal since that May game, and following an unparalleled summer spending spree, Mikel Arteta expects his club to bounce back in front of a raucous Emirates crowd.

1. Kai Havertz vs Matt Turner

The German international failed to score at Wembley and even missed a couple decent chances to break the deadlock, raising worries about his positional future.

However, he competed effectively against a physically imposing backline and demonstrated outstanding work rate to track back and prevent City from moving through the thirds — contributions that would be equally beneficial against Forest counter-attacks.

In his path lies the recently departed Matt Turner, who will go to any length to spark an early domestic uprising. Our former number two is a terrific shot-stopper who, like Stefan Ortega, may frustrate Havertz with his sprawling saves, while their common proclivity for attacking crosses will make for an exciting aerial clash.

2. Declan Rice vs Ryan Yates

Xhaka may have moved on subsequently, but Rice will almost certainly play in a similar role this weekend, having demonstrated in pre-season (particularly in the Emirates Cup) that he, too, can venture forward and combine with the left flank – a move that will cause chaos behind enemy lines.

While he was swamped in north London, the 25-year-old impressed in the reverse fixture and is well-equipped to neutralise the Arsenal threat.

He masterfully organises the engine room and seldom loses challenges, being in the top 2% of Premier League midfielders for challenges lost per 90 minutes last season (The Athletic), while his ability to drop back into defence will aid Forest’s defence against our powerful assault.

3. Bukayo Saka vs Ola Aina

Saka should feel refreshed and ready to inflict agony on the visitors’ tenacious low block after being rotated repeatedly in pre-season.

Out of possession, Forest often adopts a narrow, compact shape (5-3-2) to drive opponents wide and so minimise the chances of quality chance creation, with their rope-a-dope strategy and quick forwards allowing them to take full advantage in transition.

Saka, on the other hand, can create opportunities out of nowhere and has the physicality and close control to fend off defensive tackles. The Hale End star also benefits from Ben White’s overlapping runs, and Ola Aina may find it difficult to balance their twin effect.

Despite being a right-back by trade, Aina’s two pre-season appearances were on the opposite side of the pitch.

