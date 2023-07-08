Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe inspires England to a 1-0 win over Spain to lift UEFA U21 Euro trophy

Arsenal football club youngster Emile Smith Rowe was in an astonishing form for England Under 21 national team on Saturday evening, as they secured a remarkable 1-0 victory over Spain Under 21 national team to win the 2023 UEFA Under 21 Euro title.

Emile Smith Rowe has been fantastic for England Under 21 national team since the beginning of the tournament, and he was able to perform excellently again on Saturday evening, as he guided them to a well deserved victory.

The Arsenal Hale Academy product was given a starting role by his coach, and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s well deserved victory over their opponent.

England Under 21 national team took the lead through Liverpool football club star Curtis Jones in the 45th minute through a fine teamwork from Emile Smith Rowe and Cole Palmer to end the first half 1-0.

Both teams efforts to score more goals in the second half of the game were not successful, as the match ended 1-0.

Emile Smith Rowe was impressive for England Under 21 national team in the game, and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s well deserved victory over their opponent.

The victory over Spain Under 21 national team has now helped England Under 21 national team to win the 2023 UEFA Under 21 Euro title.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)