NEWS

Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe inspires England to a 1-0 win over Spain to lift UEFA U21 Euro trophy

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 20 hours ago
0 399 1 minute read

Arsenal football club youngster Emile Smith Rowe was in an astonishing form for England Under 21 national team on Saturday evening, as they secured a remarkable 1-0 victory over Spain Under 21 national team to win the 2023 UEFA Under 21 Euro title.

Emile Smith Rowe has been fantastic for England Under 21 national team since the beginning of the tournament, and he was able to perform excellently again on Saturday evening, as he guided them to a well deserved victory.

The Arsenal Hale Academy product was given a starting role by his coach, and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s well deserved victory over their opponent.

England Under 21 national team took the lead through Liverpool football club star Curtis Jones in the 45th minute through a fine teamwork from Emile Smith Rowe and Cole Palmer to end the first half 1-0.

Both teams efforts to score more goals in the second half of the game were not successful, as the match ended 1-0.

Emile Smith Rowe was impressive for England Under 21 national team in the game, and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s well deserved victory over their opponent.

The victory over Spain Under 21 national team has now helped England Under 21 national team to win the 2023 UEFA Under 21 Euro title.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 20 hours ago
0 399 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Tinubu Is The First To Be Wrongly Declared Without Getting The Stipulated 25% In Abuja- ‘PDP’ Claims

9 mins ago

How A Lady Was Barren For 4 Years Because Of The N7000 She Took From Church- Apostle Johnson Suleman

12 mins ago

Today’s News:Buhari’s Ministers Were Most Powerful—Kokori;Lagos Not Igboland We’re Visitors—Iwuan

21 mins ago

Reactions as Tiwa Savage steps out in black

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button