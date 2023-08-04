Arsenal players Mikel Arteta could use to replace Gabriel Jesus

Despite a busy transfer window in which the club spent over £200 million to recruit three players capable of bolstering Mikel Arteta’s starting XI, the current pre-season has failed to equal the vibrations of last summer.

Some of the new newcomers will take a little longer to acclimatise than others, such as Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Arteta’s starting XI for this weekend’s Community Shield and Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest is still unknown.

What we do know is that the aforementioned Jesus will not be present. The Brazilian, who lost several months of the previous season due to a significant knee injury, is expected to miss the start of the 2023/24 season after undergoing a “little” surgery.

1. Nketiah

Nketiah has improved by leaps and bounds over the last two years, with his form at the end of 2021/22 compelling the club to sign him to a lucrative long-term contract. Last season, he was firmly established as the club’s second striker option, but as a result of Jesus’ injury, Nketiah played over 1,000 Premier League minutes and scored four goals.

The Englishman has matured into a more versatile forward who enjoys dropping from his advanced position to influence play in deeper areas. He’s a lively customer, but he won’t circulate as much as Jesus, limiting Arsenal’s attack flexibility.

Nketiah performed admirably when called upon last season, but his preseason had been difficult until to his performance on Wednesday evening. His performance against Monaco, which included a goal, should persuade Arteta that his team will be fine if Eddie leads the line for a few weeks.

2. Trossard

Trossard is making it nearly tough for Arteta to leave him off of his top XI. The Belgian appeared to have beaten Gabriel Martinelli to the starting spot down the left, but Jesus’ injury has allowed Trossard to take his place.

Arteta employed the former Brighton star in a centre role on several occasions last season when both Jesus and Nketiah were unavailable. Overall, Trossard was a superior impersonator of Jesus than Nketiah. His movement is superb, and he has an uncanny sense of timing. Trossard is a savvy customer, and his intellect has shone through this summer.

He is now the club’s top scorer in pre-season, and he may be destined to start the season in a central role in order for Martinelli to keep his place in the starting XI. Kai Havertz is another in-house possibility for Arteta, but the German appears to be favoured in Granit Xhaka’s left-sided #8 role.

