Arsenal Have Announced William Saliba’s New Contract At The Club

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of William Saliba to a new deal, that would see the French international stay at the club till 2027. This is good news for the gunners who were scared of losing the player on a free transfer next year, as his former contract was set to expire in 2024.

William Saliba was an exceptional addition to the gunners last season, as his performances for three quarters of the season saw Arsenal rival Manchester City for the title and were even favourites to win it until his unfortunate back injury.

Saliba is regarded as one of the best defenders of the premier league last season, which saw a lot of top clubs across Europe put a radar on him and his contract situation at Arsenal. Hopefully Saliba had another good year at Arsenal this new season, as it would raise his value even higher and can help Arsenal win a trophy.

