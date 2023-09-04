ARS vs PSV: Match Preview, Confirmed Date And Kickoff Time Ahead Of The UEFA Champions League Clash

Mikel Arteta is set to lead Arsenal back into the UEFA Champions League for the first time since the 2016/2017 season, with a highly-anticipated match against Dutch powerhouse PSV scheduled at the Emirates Stadium in mid-September.

Arsenal’s remarkable performance last season, especially on their home turf, showcased their potential as they secured impressive victories over top Premier League rivals like Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium. This impressive form ultimately led them to a second-place finish in the 2022/2023 Premier League season, narrowly trailing behind Manchester City.

Bookmakers have labeled Arsenal as the favorites to clinch the top spot in Group B, but they will need to maintain their exceptional home form and navigate their away matches without stumbling to fulfill these expectations. The addition of summer signings such as Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and David Raya promises to bolster their squad.

However, PSV, led by manager Roy Van Nistelroy, is not to be underestimated. They possess a formidable roster of talented players, and despite the strong competition from Arsenal and Sevilla, they have secured their Champions League spot with a convincing 7-3 aggregate victory over a Scottish opponent. While PSV aspires to kickstart their UCL campaign with a positive result, achieving victory or even a draw in London against Arsenal appears to be a daunting challenge for the Dutch giants.

Match Date and Kickoff Time:

Arsenal will welcome PSV Eindhoven to the Emirates Stadium in their opening game of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League season on Wednesday, September 20, at exactly 9 PM Nigerian time.

