ARS vs NOT: Head-To-Head Stats & Starting Xi That Could Give Arsenal The Win Over Forest In EPL

Arsenal who finished in the second position last season will kick off their 2023/24 premier league season campaign against Nottingham Forest on Saturday. The Gunners made some incredible signings during the 2023 summer transfer window. They brought in Declan Rice, Timber and Havertz to strengthen their squad depth. Mikel Arteta would be hoping to start this season excellently just like he did last season. Nottingham Forest weren’t impressive during the pre-season, but they would surely make it difficult for the Gunners due to the way they play.

However, Arsenal have four wins and a loss in their last five games across all Competitions, while Nottingham Forest has a win and three losses. In the last five meetings between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest, the Gunners have two wins and three losses. Since Arsenal beat Manchester city in the community shield yesterday, they would likely start with the same lineup next weekend. The Gunners are in the position to win this game considering the fact that they have home advantage.

The Starting Xi That Could Give Arsenal The Win Over Nottingham Forest

Goalkeeper: A. Ramsdale.

Defenders: Saliba William, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ben White and Timber.

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

Forwards: B. Saka, G. Martinelli and Kai Havertz.

